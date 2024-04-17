SRK's Pose During KKR vs LSG Reminds Fans of Disappointed Viral Pakistani Fan

SRK's pose during KKR vs LSG sparks memories of disappointed Pakistani fan meme.
(Photo: X)
During an IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of KKR, appeared disappointed at a certain moment.
A photo of Shah Rukh Khan at Kolkata's Eden Gardens stadium went viral on X platform, sparking comparisons to Sarim Akhtar, the disappointed Pakistani cricket fan from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
Take a look:
Many took to social media to poke fun at the comparison. Many said that SRK has now become a meme template.
One wrote, "Can't unsee it."
While others had similar hilarious reactions.
Kolkata Knight Riders secured an eight-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants. With four wins and one loss in their last five matches, KKR now holds the second position with a total of eight points. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have three wins, three losses, and six points, placing them fifth in the rankings.
