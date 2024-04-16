Fan Is Overjoyed as Diljit Dosanjh Gifts His Jacket to Her at Mumbai Concert

Diljit Dosanjh gifts his jacket to a fan at Mumbai concert, leaving her overjoyed.
(Photo: X/ @Diljitfans)
Diljit Dosanjh took Mumbai by storm as he performed in the city. The night turned even more memorable for a fan who received Diljit’s special jacket that he wore during the concert.
The concert was attended by a plethora of Bollywood stars. The Punjabi sensation sand songs like ‘Liver’, ‘Naina’ and others.
As per reports, during the concert, Diljit tossed his gloves to the crowd and also threw his jacket, which was received by one of his fans.
The fan with the name Simran Keyz shared a video from the concert and expressed her gratitude to the singer for gifting her his jacket.
Take a look at the pictures below:
Meanwhile, Diljit is getting widespread attention for his role as Amar Singh Chamkila in the film Amar Singh Chamkila. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra.
