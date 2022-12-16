Sonu Sood & Influencer Khaby Lame’s Hilarious Video Leaves Netizens in Split

Sonu Sood and influencer Khaby Lame make a funny video.
Sonu Sood and influencer Khaby Lame's hilarious video of them drinking juice together has left the internet in splits. Khaby Lame, who is best known for making parodies and mock videos on viral hacks, is currently visiting India, which is where he met with the Bollywood star.
The video is made in the signature style of Khaby, i.e., with no dialogues, but with an added splash of Sonu Sood. Watch the video here:
In the clip, Sonu is seen sitting with Khaby with a jar of juice and glasses in front of them. Sonu, being his usual kind and generous self, pours most of the juice for Khaby, while he is left with barely a few sips. Khaby is then seen reaching out for Sonu's glass, which Sonu mistakes as a generous gesture from Khaby and keeps swatting his hand away.
The video ends with a hilarious twist when it is revealed that Khaby only wanted to take Sonu's straw and wasn't really offering to take Sonu's glass!
This funny exchange between the two is going viral, and netizens are leaving even more hilarious comments on the post. One user wrote, "Colder than the ice in his glass."
Another user remarked how the video actually proves Sonu Sood's generosity. He wrote, "Hence proved Sonu Soon is known for donating."
More comments here:
