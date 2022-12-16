Sonu Sood & Influencer Khaby Lame’s Hilarious Video Leaves Netizens in Split

In the clip, Sonu is seen sitting with Khaby with a jar of juice and glasses in front of them. Sonu, being his usual kind and generous self, pours most of the juice for Khaby, while he is left with barely a few sips. Khaby is then seen reaching out for Sonu's glass, which Sonu mistakes as a generous gesture from Khaby and keeps swatting his hand away.

The video ends with a hilarious twist when it is revealed that Khaby only wanted to take Sonu's straw and wasn't really offering to take Sonu's glass!