Sudha Murty’s Dance on ‘Barso Re Megha’ With Shreya Ghoshal Delights Netizens

Sudha Murty grooves with Shreya Ghoshal to celebrate 40 years of Infosys
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
A video of philanthropist and chairman of Infosys, Sudha Murty, is getting an outpour of praises and love from the netizens. In the video, Sudha Murty is seen dancing and grooving while, Shreya Ghoshal sings her hit song Barso se Megha from the movie Guru.
The clip is from an event in Bangalore, celebrating 40 years of Infosys, and has gone viral on social media. Watch the video here:
Netizens can't seem to get over the Sudha Murty's adorable dance. Some have been impressed by her simplicity and humility. One user wrote, "Legend and down to Earth."
While another user called Sudha Murty an inspiration. They wrote, "Another Wonder Woman who leaves much to learn and inspire many"
Read more comments here:
Through her dedication, and passion, Sudha Murty broke many stereotypes and became a role model for youth. Meanwhile, her posts on social media never fail to delight the netizens.
