Love Will Find a Way: Ukrainian Soldiers Get Married in War-torn Kyiv, Go Viral

Lesya and Valeriy have been together for the past 20 years, but never got the chance to get married. The two also have an 18-year-old daughter, and are serving together at Ukraine's 112th Battalion of the Kyiv Special Troop Brigade as volunteers. It took a war for them to finally make up their mind and get married, and the celebration couldn't have been better!

Lesya is seen wearing a white veil and holding a bouquet as the two are posing with other volunteers from the battalion. The group is also seen singing traditional songs in celebration of the couple.