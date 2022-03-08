Love Will Find a Way: Ukrainian Soldiers Get Married in War-torn Kyiv, Go Viral

Lesya and Valeriy with the territorial defence in Kyiv.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@ronzheimer)
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine intensifies, especially on its capital city of Kyiv, videos of destruction and war have flooded the internet. Amid this, the video of two volunteer soldiers getting married on the battlefield has acted as a rare visual of positivity.
Lesya and Valeriy have been together for the past 20 years, but never got the chance to get married. The two also have an 18-year-old daughter, and are serving together at Ukraine's 112th Battalion of the Kyiv Special Troop Brigade as volunteers. It took a war for them to finally make up their mind and get married, and the celebration couldn't have been better!
Lesya is seen wearing a white veil and holding a bouquet as the two are posing with other volunteers from the battalion. The group is also seen singing traditional songs in celebration of the couple.
Users online were delighted to see something positive from Ukraine, and have showered their love on the couple. Here are some reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)