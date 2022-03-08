'Go Home, Putin': Megan Mullally at Spirit Awards Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally at 2022 Independent Spirit Awards.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
During the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday, hosts Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally addressed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war. They told President Vladimir Putin to "f**k off and go home".
“I think we speak for everyone here when we say we are hoping for a quick and peaceful resolution. Specifically, f**k off and go home Putin,” Mullally followed.
The couple ended their statement by asking Independent Spirit Awards attendees and viewers to donate to the various humanitarian and aid organisations that are supporting people still in the country as well as to Ukrainian refugees.
“There are a lot of great organizations raising money for Ukrainian refugees, so please give what you can to help the victims of this senseless act of aggression,” they said.
During a virtual, pre-taped acceptance speech after winning the Best Supporting Female award, Ruth Negga told the audience that she’d like to “express her solidarity with Ukraine.”
Best Cinematography winner Eduard Grau said that he could not “imagine what it would mean for us to be running away from our homes like the Ukrainians that are at war right now".
