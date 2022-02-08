Here’s How Shark Tank Pitcher Humiliated by Ashneer Grover Clapped Back at Him

Shark Tank India pitcher Niti Singhal claps back at Ashneer Grover after being humiliated by him.
(Photo Courtesy: Video Screengrab)
Shark Tank India is one of the most popular shows in the country right now. And one of the sharks, Ashneer Grover, is probably even more popular owing to his absolutely unfiltered feedback to pitchers that some might even think is a bit too harsh.
His rough feedbacks have become meme content online, increasing his popularity even more. In a particularly heated feedback that he gave was to one entrepreneur, Niti Singhal. Founder of Twee In One, a reversible clothing brand, Singhal was one of 198 entrepreneurs who pitched her business to the sharks.
After Niti's pitch, Ashneer Grover said, "Bahut hi ganda fashion hai yeh. Nobody will wear this in my house. Aap ye band kar do (This is really bad fashion. Nobody will wear this in my house. You should shut it down)."
As it turns out, Ashneer was a little off when it came to the "nobody in my house will wear this" claim as his wife Madhuri Jain Grover was spotted wearing a dress from the brand on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.
Twee In One took to their Instagram page to share a video dissing Ashneer and thanking Madhuri for having faith in their brand. The clip starts with Ashneer scolding Niti and ends with a picture of him and Madhuri posing together on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', where Madhuri is seen wearing the outfit. Check out the video here.
Madhuri Jain Grover also commented on the post and wrote, "Thank you for the dress. I think the sharks didn't like the dresses presented on the side board, the dresses worn by you and the models were good. Keep up the good work and wish you all the best for your venture!"
The dress was reportedly gifted by Singhal to Madhuri when she first came to present her pitch on Shark Tank India.
All we have to say is, Yeh toh asli doghlapan hai!
