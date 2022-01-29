Why I Like Watching Shark Tank India Even Though I Have No Interest in Business

Being a literature student who has zero interest in business and ‘the market’, and even less of an understanding of how that stuff works, I resisted watching Shark Tank India when it first aired.

But then, the sundry behests by family and friends to watch the entrepreneurship show piqued some curiosity. And the barrage of memes that filled my timeline finally pushed the third-wave-lockdown-bored-me to decide that I'll watch just one episode of the show, to see what the hype is about.

Now, I'm addicted.

How has Sony’s new business reality show managed to become an engaging watch for an investing-commerce-business noob? An astounded me posits some reasons.