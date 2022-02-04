Belly Button Shaper to Glass Mask: 5 Most Bizarre Pitches on Shark Tank India
Any Indian TV show has to have some bizarre and entertaining elements, and Shark Tank India is no exception.
Shark Tank India has been helpful to a lot of entrepreneurs who got huge investments for their companies and innovative ideas. Not only that, it has been a learning curve for budding entrepreneurs to know exactly how a start-up is built.
While it might be educational, I am one of those people who watch the show purely for entertainment (and also because I have major FOMO). Right from Ashneer Grover's outbursts to Namita's "I am out" memes, the show has delivered on entertainment for sure. But it's not just the judges that have made us laugh, the entrepreneurs have done their part too with some rather absurd pitches.
You know when something is so bizarre that you don't know whether to cringe or laugh? That's exactly how I felt when I saw these five pitches on Shark Tank India that made me scratch my head in confusion.
1. The Belly Button Shaper
These entrepreneurs have found another way to tell people that their bodies aren't perfect. If there was one body part left to shame, it was this. Pitched by Baldev Jumnani and Jayashree Jumnani, the 'Navel Fukai' is a product that helps make you achieve the perfect 'gol naabhi'.
This is a product we didn't even know people needed, and if you are one of them, you might want to re-evaluate your priorities in life.
Imagine out of all the problems you can solve in the world, you choose to help people make their belly buttons more round!
2. Glass Mask
COVID-19 is here to stay, and apparently, even your glass needs a mask, at least according to Rohit Warrier, who pitched 'Sippline', a mask made for your glass!
3. Bag Holderddarth
Siddarth Gupta from SID07 Designs pitched some of his "inventions" on the show that were called out for being either not very useful, or already existing in the market. One of them was the bag holder, a device that can be attached to flat surfaces anywhere and be used to hang one's bags.
Shark Vineeta Singh, while pointing out how the product wasn't original, even said that she had the same bag holder with her.
4. Burger Maggi, Aglio e Olio Maggi
'Hungry Head' owners Rahul Daga and Arpit Kabra pitched their innovative Maggi-based food products paired with other fast food items. While the sharks appreciated their food and even loved the taste, I'm just the kind of person who doesn't like to tamper with her Maggi, and having it in its original form is a matter of principle for me.
5. Fibrous Ice Cream
I hadn't coped from the masala ice-cream dosa videos yet, and then I saw this fiber ice-cream on Shark Tank pitched by Gaurav Goyal from 'Gopal's 56', a Delhi-based ice-cream company.
The story behind the company is amazing, but... I mean, ice-cream with Ayurvedic components, ice-cream that helps you lose weight with its vegan, pre-biotic and pro-biotic features. Like WHY? Please let my ice-cream be unhealthy, I love it the way it is even now.
Let me enjoy my unhealthy, sugar-infused, nutrition-deficit, hundreds of calories worth ice-cream in peace!
However, that's not the only interesting thing about the pitch. Gaurav actually asked for an investment of Rs 300 crore, the highest ask ever on the show. It meant almost Rs 60 crore from each shark.
I don't think anybody loves ice-cream enough to invest 60 crores in it.
Have you come across any other bizarre pitches from the show?
