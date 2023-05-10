Shahid Kapoor's Debut Film Turns 20; Desis Share Their 'Ishq Vishk' Memories

Celebrating 20 years of Shahid Kapoor's debut film Ishq Vishk, Desi Twitter is buzzing with fans and movie buffs reminiscing their cherished memories. about the film.

The college rom-com, featuring Shahid, Amrita Rao, and Shenaz Treasurywala, captivated audiences nationwide and propelled Shahid to stardom.

Ishq Vishk not only marked Shahid's breakthrough but also launched Amrita's career, leaving a significant mark on Bollywood.