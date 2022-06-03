'Ishq Vishk' Gets a Sequel, Stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan & More

Rohit Saraf took to Instagram to share the good news and captioned the post saying, “ Hello! I don’t know whether it’s just me or if everybody feels this- but It’s almost bittersweet when you actualise a dream you’ve seen for years.”

“Today, for me it is. A huge part of who I am, and have been for as long as I can remember being, was this dream. Not sure how I’ll feel tomorrow morning when I wake up because the thought wouldn’t be “I can’t wait for the day” because it’s now my reality. I’m living it,” he added.

He also went on to thank everyone who was a part of his journey.