Salman Khan’s Dance Moves in ‘Jee Rahe The Hum’ Flood the Internet With Memes

Salman Khan's dance steps in 'Jee Rahe The Hum' from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has flood the internet with memes.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Salman Khan may not be Bollywood's best dancer, but his latest dance moves in his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has the internet wondering how bad he can actually get.
After flaunting dance steps in the song 'Naiyo Lagda' that almost looked like he was doing lunges, Salman is now back with a gravity-defying step and another one that is possibly an extremely modified version of moonwalk, in the new song 'Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love)'.
The good thing, however, is that Salman is not delusional about his dance abilities and even took a dig at himself while sharing the song link on his Twitter.
He wrote, "Woh joh falling wala step hai jisme koi step nahiin hai, woh karke dikha do... love ka toh pata nahiin falling is sure" (Try out that 'falling step' which has no step.. Not sure about love, but pretty sure you'll end up falling"
The internet is now filled with hilarious memes and takes on the choreography or lack thereof that are too good to miss!
