Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Man Sings Atif Aslam’s ‘Bakhuda Tum Hi Ho’ in Delhi Metro, Impresses the Crowd

Man Sings Atif Aslam’s ‘Bakhuda Tum Hi Ho’ in Delhi Metro, Impresses the Crowd

The mesmerising song performance has over 8 million views and over a million likes on instagram.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

Singer and guitarist perform 'Bakhuda tumhi ho' in Delhi metro, video goes viral

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Singer and guitarist perform 'Bakhuda tumhi ho' in Delhi metro, video goes viral</p></div>

A musical cover of Atif Aslam and Alka Yagnik's song 'Bakhuda tumhi ho' from the movie Kismat Konnection has caught netizens' attention. Shot in the Delhi metro, the clip features a singer and a guitarist whose mesmerising performance is going viral on the internet.

While the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has banned people from filming videos inside the premise, the video shot in January has reached over 8 million views and garnered over a million likes on Instagram.

The video was posted on Instagram by the singer with a caption, "This video make your day!" In the clip, the metro passengers could be seen enjoying the impromptu performance and recording it on their phones.

After the post went viral, netizens can't get enough of this cover and have left some encouraging comments for both the performers. One user wrote, "Respect for both Artists guitarist and singer"

Another user wrote, "Goosebumps performance"

Check more reactions here:

Also ReadTotal Banger: Deepika Padukone Reacts To Canadian DJ Rapping To Her Oscar Speech

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT