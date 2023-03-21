Man Sings Atif Aslam’s ‘Bakhuda Tum Hi Ho’ in Delhi Metro, Impresses the Crowd

Singer and guitarist perform 'Bakhuda tumhi ho' in Delhi metro, video goes viral
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
A musical cover of Atif Aslam and Alka Yagnik's song 'Bakhuda tumhi ho' from the movie Kismat Konnection has caught netizens' attention. Shot in the Delhi metro, the clip features a singer and a guitarist whose mesmerising performance is going viral on the internet.
While the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has banned people from filming videos inside the premise, the video shot in January has reached over 8 million views and garnered over a million likes on Instagram.
The video was posted on Instagram by the singer with a caption, "This video make your day!" In the clip, the metro passengers could be seen enjoying the impromptu performance and recording it on their phones.
After the post went viral, netizens can't get enough of this cover and have left some encouraging comments for both the performers. One user wrote, "Respect for both Artists guitarist and singer"
Another user wrote, "Goosebumps performance"
Check more reactions here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)