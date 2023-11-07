Rupi Kaur Declines White House Diwali Invite Over Biden Rejecting Gaza Ceasefire

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Rupi Kaur Declines White House Diwali Invite Over Biden Rejecting Gaza Ceasefire

"Stop the genocide," the Canadian poet writes in a statement shared on her social media platforms.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)

Popular Canadian poet Rupi Kaur has turned down an invitation from the Biden administration for a Diwali event, citing concerns over the U.S. government's support for Israel as Gaza continues to face bombings and Israeli airstrikes.

In a statement shared on Instagram and X, Kaur explained her decision, stating, "I received an invite from the Biden administration for a Diwali event being held by the VP on November 8. I decline any invitation from an institution that supports the collective punishment of a trapped civilian population—50% of whom are children."

Kaur, known for her poetry and social activism, called upon the South Asian community to hold the U.S. government accountable for its actions. She expressed, "As a Sikh woman, I will not allow my likeness to be used in whitewashing this administration's actions."

Kaur's decision comes amidst Israel's ongoing bombing of Gaza, which has raised international concerns over the humanitarian crisis and civilian casualties. The Palestinian death toll, as reported by the Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip, has exceeded 10,000, with no differentiation between fighters and civilians.

The poet's official statement emphasized, "When a government's actions dehumanize people anywhere in the world, it is our moral imperative to call for justice. Stand with the world and demand a humanitarian ceasefire."

Citing the significance of Diwali in Sikh culture, she wrote, "In the Sikh tradition, during the time of Diwali, our 6th guru, Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, helped free 52 fellow political prisoners from unjust imprisonment."

We call this day (Diwali) Bandi Chhor Diwas. I have always used this day to reflect on what it means to fight for freedom against oppression.
RUPI KAUR ON DECLINING BIDEN OFFICE'S DIWALI INVITE
Several netizens flocked to social media to react to Kaur's powerful statement. Here's how the internet is reacting:

