Priyanka Chopra ‘Corrects’ Dax Shepard & Calls 'RRR' a Tamil Movie; Gets Trolled

After Dax Shepard called 'RRR' a Bollywood movie, Priyanka corrected him saying it's a Tamil movie.
Priyanka Chopra corrected Dax Shepard and called 'RRR' a Tamil movie 

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' recent interview with the US actor Dax Shepard, on his podcast Armchair Expert, has caused quite a stir.

After the actor revealed that she was losing work and was being pushed into the corner due to certain people, many actors and critics came out in her support. However, she is also receiving a lot of flak because of another statement she made during the podcast.

When the host Dax Shepard mistakenly called RRR a Bollywood movie, Priyanka interjected and corrected him saying that it is actually a Tamil film and not a Bollywood film.

She, however, didn't realise that she, too, misspoke. RRR is, in fact, a Telugu film.

This mistake was caught on by the netizens and they seemed quite upset about it. They even pointed out that since she has previously worked in the Telugu industry herself, her ignorance seemed more baffling.

One user wrote, "So two wrongs definitely don't make a right haha"

Another user wrote, "she did movies with vijay and ramcharan but still can't differentiate between telugu and tamil"

Check out other responses here:

