Prabhas Fan Asks Netizens To Share Fave Adipurush Scene; Gets Brutally Roasted
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
With Om Raut’s Adipurush on its fourth day at the box office, a Prabhas fan account asked Desi Twitter about their favourite scenes from the film. It's no secret that Adipurush's release garnered scores of negative reviews, with the hashtag #AdipurushDisaster trending as soon as the film hit the silver screen.
In no time, netizens flooded the comments with brutal roasts and memes, with most claiming that their favourite part of Adipurush was when the film ended. This led to the tweet being deleted, but not before we internet sleuths took some immortal screenshots!
The now-deleted tweet shared by actor Prabhas’ official fan account
The highly anticipated retelling of the revered Hindu mythology of Ramayana failed to meet the expectations of fans, leading to a surge of criticism surrounding the film's special effects, dialogue writing, and casting choices.
Check out some of netizens’ reactions to the deleted tweet here:
