Prabhas Fan Asks Netizens To Share Fave Adipurush Scene; Gets Brutally Roasted

With Om Raut’s Adipurush on its fourth day at the box office, a Prabhas fan account asked Desi Twitter about their favourite scenes from the film. It's no secret that Adipurush's release garnered scores of negative reviews, with the hashtag #AdipurushDisaster trending as soon as the film hit the silver screen.

In no time, netizens flooded the comments with brutal roasts and memes, with most claiming that their favourite part of Adipurush was when the film ended. This led to the tweet being deleted, but not before we internet sleuths took some immortal screenshots!