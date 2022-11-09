In Photos: A Sneak Peek of 'Walk in the Garden' Bengaluru International Airport

The pictures of the new Terminal 2 Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru have been circulating and making a buzz in the media. The pictures are being shared on Twitter and various other social media apps. These photos are a treat to the eyes and give a glimpse of the luxurious golden-green international airport of Bengaluru.

The pictures make it obvious that the airport has been designed after the theme- 'walk in the garden'. It is said that the design is a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating terminal 2 international airport of Bengaluru on Friday, 11 November 2022 during his visit to Andhra Pradesh. The new terminal has been built at a cost of around Rs 5000 crores and here are a few pictures to help you know how it looks like!