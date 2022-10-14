There’s an ‘Idli ATM’ in Bengaluru & Netizens Are Amused

A Bengaluru startup called Freshot has set up 'idlibots' that are automated machines serving idlis round the clock
From coming up with creating solutions to housing problems, sanitation issues to countering hunger woes, one things is for sure-- that no one can beat Bangaloreans. In a new edition of 'just Bengaluru things', a startup has setup Idli ATMs in the city that makes and dispenses fresh idlis round the clock.
This is an initiative by Freshot Robotics, a startup founded by Bengaluru-based entrepreneurs, Sharan Hiremath and Suresh Chandrashekhan. The fully-automatic machine can prepare, pack and dispense different South Indian snacks like Idli, Wada and Chutneys within a matter of minutes. Another interesting thing about this machine is that no plastic is used in the packaging, it is all environment friendly.
Currently, there are two 'idlibots' or ATMs in Bengaluru, but the startup aims to open more branches across the city and even diversify the variety by setting up 'dosabots', 'ricebots' and 'juicebots'. The idea is to serve fresh, hot and healthy meals anytime of the day.
The video of the machine has gone viral, but it has prompted mixed replies from the netizens. While some seem happy with the concept of fresh idli round the clock, others think it is a bit unnecessary. Read the comments here:
