There’s an ‘Idli ATM’ in Bengaluru & Netizens Are Amused

This is an initiative by Freshot Robotics, a startup founded by Bengaluru-based entrepreneurs, Sharan Hiremath and Suresh Chandrashekhan. The fully-automatic machine can prepare, pack and dispense different South Indian snacks like Idli, Wada and Chutneys within a matter of minutes. Another interesting thing about this machine is that no plastic is used in the packaging, it is all environment friendly.