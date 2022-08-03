This Scene From a Pakistani Serial Has Gone Viral for its Cringe 'Phone Sex'

The bizarre scene from Pak drama will make you cringe!
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Another day, another thing on the internet that makes me wonder what is wrong with our society. While in the past, a lot of us have appreciated Pakistani dramas for their strong characters and good storylines, one show proves that even Pakistani serials can successfully compete with our Indian soaps and maybe ever surpass them in the cringe factor!
Recently, a Twitter user posted a clip from Pakistani drama and netizens are confused. Before you watch the video, I'd reccommend keeping a sanitizer in handy to wash out all that drama!
It is honestly very difficult to explain what is actually happening in the scene and even more difficult to explain why!
Apparently, this man sitting by the pool has gotten the actress' father arrested. The actress, crying and sobbing, calls him for help, but this rather shady guy couldn't care less and keeps asking her to take his name -- which is even creepier when you watch it.
I mean for God's sake, the girl is crying, please turn down the creep quotient!
Anyway, the scene can only be best described by these Twitter comments. The only good thing that came out of this weirdly horrible scene. Read:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)