Fashion Brand Sells ‘Kachha-like’ Shorts for Rs 15k, and Twitter Is Appalled

A Fashion brand sells shorts for 15,000 and desis are shocked!
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The internet is filled with bizarre things and the list just keeps getting longer. Recently, a fashion brand called KOBE launched its loungewear including striped shorts for Rs 15,000 and desis were a little taken aback. Not just because they were expensive, but also because they thought that the shorts were ordinary looking and even reminded them of the desi striped boxers!
A user on Twitter shared the screenshot of the site and shared it with a caption, "Why is this pattapatti trouser 15k?" His post went viral and netizens, obviously, had a lot to say about the shorts or as some people called it, kachha.
This is what they said:
