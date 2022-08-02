Fashion Brand Sells ‘Kachha-like’ Shorts for Rs 15k, and Twitter Is Appalled

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fashion Brand Sells ‘Kachha-like’ Shorts for Rs 15k, and Twitter Is Appalled

"Ye langote nahi langoté hai", wrote a user.
Jhalak Jain
Social Buzz
Published:

A Fashion brand sells shorts for 15,000 and desis are shocked!

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

The internet is filled with bizarre things and the list just keeps getting longer. Recently, a fashion brand called KOBE launched its loungewear including striped shorts for Rs 15,000 and desis were a little taken aback. Not just because they were expensive, but also because they thought that the shorts were ordinary looking and even reminded them of the desi striped boxers!

A user on Twitter shared the screenshot of the site and shared it with a caption, "Why is this pattapatti trouser 15k?" His post went viral and netizens, obviously, had a lot to say about the shorts or as some people called it, kachha.

This is what they said:

