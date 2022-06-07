Over 300 Fans in Kolkata Sing ‘Pal’ to Pay Heartwarming Tribute to KK

Over 200 Musicians in Kolkata Pay a Heart-warming Tribute to the Late Singer KK
(Picture Courtesy: YouTube/ Rohit Kundu)
KK's sudden demise has come as a shock to everyone and as many still grapple with his loss, the overwhelming tributes to KK prove just how loved he was.
In one such heartwarming tribute in Kolkata, over 300 people, including singers and musicians came together and sang KK's famous song 'Pal' in unison.
This event was organised by 4 musicians - Santanu Naskar, Debjit Pal, Rima Chakrabarty and Sumit Majhi. They had initially performed at Botanical Garden and got a good response. That is when they decided to organise a tribute with 100 singers and 100 guitarists at Nandan, but more than 300 people showed up and sang the song together!
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, they said, "It’s not only to celebrate KK and his evergreen songs but also to repair the bond between Kolkata and artists."
KK who had come to Kolkata for his performance, unfortunately succumbed to a cardiac arrest on 31st May due to alleged negligence of the management at Nazrul Manch.
The band further added, "KK’s death is not only something unacceptable for the Kolkata fans, but also shameful. He came all the way from Mumbai to perform and never returned home to his family as same. Maybe we failed due to our carelessness, so the initiative is to repent the loss of KK. While we cannot undo it, we want to restore faith in music,”
The biggest achievement for any artist is to be remembered by their work and so this mass tribute to KK is one of the most beautiful things that defines the relationship between an artist and their fans.
