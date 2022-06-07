T-Series Releases ‘Dhoop Paani Bahne De’, KK's First Song Since His Death

A still from 'Dhoop Paani Bahne De' featuring Pankaj Tripathi; singer KK.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube/ Twitter)
The makers of Sherdil- The Pilibhit Saga have dropped their first song ‘Dhoop Paani Bahne De’ which is singer KK’s first song release after his death in May. T-Series shared a teaser of the song on Instagram with the caption,” The magical voice of KK is set to mesmerize you yet again. #DhoopPaaniBahneDe from #Sherdil - The Pilibhit Saga, sung by KK, written by Gulzar Saab and composed by Shantanu Moitra, out now!”
Listen to the complete track here:
The clip features Pankaj Tripathi, Sayani Gupta, and Neeraj Kabi. In the video, KK sings, “In harr ek pedo ki, daaliyaan kat gayi. Kuch pooja mein, kuch shaadiyon mein jal gayi, kat gayi (Every branch of every tree was cut down. Some were used in prayer, some burnt in weddings).”
Several fans have reacted to the teaser. One fan wrote, “You are alive in your songs and in our heart,” and another commented, “The sukoon (calm) his voice offers, is just incomparable.” Another user wrote, “After listening to this soulful heart touching voice I got tears in my eyes.” "It will never feel the same listening to KK sir, he is the greatest of all time," a comment read.
Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga is written and directed by Srijit Mukherji and is produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment Studios. The film is slated for release on 24 June.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)