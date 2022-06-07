T-Series Releases ‘Dhoop Paani Bahne De’, KK's First Song Since His Death

The clip features Pankaj Tripathi, Sayani Gupta, and Neeraj Kabi. In the video, KK sings, “In harr ek pedo ki, daaliyaan kat gayi. Kuch pooja mein, kuch shaadiyon mein jal gayi, kat gayi (Every branch of every tree was cut down. Some were used in prayer, some burnt in weddings).”

Several fans have reacted to the teaser. One fan wrote, “You are alive in your songs and in our heart,” and another commented, “The sukoon (calm) his voice offers, is just incomparable.” Another user wrote, “After listening to this soulful heart touching voice I got tears in my eyes.” "It will never feel the same listening to KK sir, he is the greatest of all time," a comment read.