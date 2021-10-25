Pics: Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush at 67th National Film Awards

Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajinikanth and Dhanush at the 67th National Film Awards.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The 67th National Film Awards ceremony took place on Monday after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards were presented by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. While Kangana Ranaut bagged the National Award for Best Actress for her movies Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi and Panga.
Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush won the Best Actor Award for their films Bhonsle and Asuran respectively. Superstar Rajinikanth was conferred with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke award for his contribution to cinema. Rajinikanth’s daughter and Dhanush’s wife Aishwarya R Dhanush was also seen at the ceremony.
Take a look at the pictures:
Rajinikanth at the 67th National Awards with Anurag Thakur.
Rajinikanth was conferred with the 51st Dadasahed Phalke award.
Dhanush won the 'Best Actor' award for his role in Asuran.
Manoj Bajpayee shared the award for Best Actor with Dhanush.
Manoj Bajpayee was awarded the Best Actor Award for his performance in Bhonsle.
Kangana Ranaut won her 4th National Award this year.
Kangana was awarded the Best Actress Award for her performances in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi and Panga.
Dhanush with his wife Aishwarya R. Dhanush; Rajinikanth at the 67th National Awards.
Rajinikanth with his son-in-law, actor Dhanush.
Kangana Ranaut with her parents after her National Award win.
