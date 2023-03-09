Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fans Recall Satish Kaushik's Most Memorable Role As Calendar From Mr India

Fans Recall Satish Kaushik's Most Memorable Role As Calendar From Mr India

Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik suffered a heart attack and met with his demise on 8 March.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

Fans Recall Satish Kaushik's Most Memorable Role As Calendar From Mr India

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fans Recall Satish Kaushik's Most Memorable Role As Calendar From Mr India</p></div>

As the Hindi Film Industry mourns the untimely demise of veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik, fans are taking to social media to express their love for his ever-versatile body of work.

Amidst the flurry of characters and scenes being circulated online, one that has stuck with netizens the most is his portrayal of Calendar in the hit 1987 film, Mr India.

Sharing a still of the late actor from the film, a Twitter user wrote, "Pages of the ‘Calendar’ are over. Rest in peace Satish Kaushik."

A fan even penned down Calendar's iconic dialogues and thanked the actor "for the laughs".

While another netizen listed out some of the memorable roles he essayed with the line, "Even the last page of the calendar was full of colour."

Take a look at how others reacted:

Also Read'It Was Not Your Turn': Javed Akhtar, Neena Gupta Pay Tribute to Satish Kaushik

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT