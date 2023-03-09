'It Was Not Your Turn': Javed Akhtar, Neena Gupta Pay Tribute to Satish Kaushik

Javed Akhtar remembers Satish Kaushik.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The sudden demise of actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik has taken the film industry by shock. The 66-year-old actor passed away following a cardiac arrest on Wednesday, 8 March. Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to pay their tribute to the veteran.
Javed Akhtar took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note for Kaushik. "Satish a man full of warmth love and humour was like a brother to me since almost forty years . He was twelve years younger than me . Satish ji , it was not your turn," he wrote.
Just a day before his demise, Kaushik was spotted at Akhtar's Holi party in Mumbai, where he celebrated the festival with several other Bollywood celebrities.
Actor Richa Chadha, who also present at the Holi party with Kaushik, expressed her grievance in a tweet and wrote, "48 hours ago".
Actor Neena Gupta also paid her condolences to the late actor. She shared an emotional video on Instagram, remembering her college days with Kaushik.
Here, take a look:
Actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar also paid his tribute to the veteran. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Cud nvr hv thought abt writing an obit for #SatishKaushik. Jovial & Sharp, NSD buddy & someone so close to my family. Virtuously talented, his wit & comic which perhaps came from his luv for Theatre wr a treat. To wake up to this has been so hard for Nadira. Will miss u so much."
Actor-comedian Johny Lever also penned a heartfelt note for the late actor. "The 1st time I met Satish ji was in the year ‘85, he was an Ast. director on an ad film we did together & just last week we were shooting 2gethr. A great actor, director & producer. It’s a huge loss for us & the industry. Prayers & condolences for the family Rip #satishkaushik ji," he wrote on Twitter.
Kaushik's Jolly LLB co-actor, Akshay Kumar, also shared an emotional note on Twitter. "Chanda Mama is gone. Deeply saddened to hear about Satish Kaushik ji’s demise. Will remember him for the spontaneous laughter he brought to the sets of Mr & Mrs Khiladi. Am sure he’s already making everyone smile in heaven. Om Shanti," he wrote.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)