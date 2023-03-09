'It Was Not Your Turn': Javed Akhtar, Neena Gupta Pay Tribute to Satish Kaushik

Javed Akhtar took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note for Kaushik. "Satish a man full of warmth love and humour was like a brother to me since almost forty years . He was twelve years younger than me . Satish ji , it was not your turn," he wrote.

Just a day before his demise, Kaushik was spotted at Akhtar's Holi party in Mumbai, where he celebrated the festival with several other Bollywood celebrities.