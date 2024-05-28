Netizens React to Amul's Latest Topical On Anasuya Sengupta's Cannes 2024 Win

Amul celebrates Anasuya Sengupta's Cannes win.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@amul_india)
Anasuya Sengupta scripted history by becoming the first Indian actor to receive the Best Actress award at Cannes. Anasuya received the award for her performance in The Shameless, directed by Bulgarian filmmaker Constantin Bojanov.
To celebrate Anasuya's big win, Amul, the Indian dairy giant, issued a fun topical featuring their iconic Amul girl holding a buttered bread slice next to Anasuya, who's proudly carrying her Cannes prize. The wordplay of teh topical read, "Cannesuya Sengupta,” with the tagline, “Amul. Indulge Shamelessly.”
Sharing the topical on social media with their followers, Amul captioned their post, "#Amul Topical: Celebrating first Indian actor to win Best Actress at Cannes Film Festival!”
Several netizens praised Amul's creative effort in honouring Anasuya's victory. One user commented, "At this point, Amul is only one giving acknowledgement and appreciation to Indians who achieve something on a large scale! Kudos to the social media team for being so effing awesome."
"Very well deserved win! Congratulations," wrote another user on Instagram.
