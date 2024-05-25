Cannes 2024: Anasuya Sengupta Becomes the First Indian to Win Best Actress Award

In an interview with The Kolkata, Anasuya opened up about her reaction when she first learned her film was listed under the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes. "I received the news when Konstantin sent me a link to the press conference announcing the Cannes official selections. When our film’s name was announced, I jumped out of the chair with ecstasy," she said.

The 77th edition of the prestigious Cannes film festival has been rather eventful for India. In addition to Anasuya, FTII's student films Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know and Bunnyhood won the first and third prize respectively, in the La Cinef Selection of the festival.

Moreover, Indian film Manthan also received a special screening at the festival after 48 years of its release.

The 77th Cannes film festival will conclude on Saturday, 25 May.