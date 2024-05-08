Fact-Check: Amul Did Not Issue This Viral Ad For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

A graphic, which shows dairy cooperative Amul's logo, along with Hindi text encouraging people to vote is going viral on social media platforms.

The graphic: The graphic carries Hindi text, which reads, "मत दो या मत दो, सही फ़ैसला लो. आपका वोट अमूलya है ."

[Translation: Vote or don't vote, take the right decision. Your vote is priceless.]