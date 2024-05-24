Cannes '24: Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light Gets 8-Min Standing Ovation

All We Imagine As Light by Payal Kapadia made history by earning a 8-minute long standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 which has been one of the longest ovations a film has received. The film was nominated in the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 and was screened on 23rd May, 2024.
Payal Kapadia's film is the first in 30 years to be nominated in the main category and receive widespread acclaim at its world premiere. The eight-minute-long standing ovation is a testament to the magnificence of the film. Kapadia was up against major European filmmakers like Jacques Audiard and Yorgos Lanthimos, along with American directors David Cronenberg and Paul Schrader, and Asian filmmaker Jia Zhangke.
Kapadia was joined by her cast on the red carpet at Palais des Festivals. Kani Kusruti grabbed attention with her watermelon clutch, while Divya Prabha wowed in a copper-hued gown, a stark contrast to her film character. Hridu Haroon opted for a veshti and embellished kurta. Kapadia and cinematographer Ranabir Das, on the other hand, chose formal blacks.
The film is receiving rave reviews post-screening. Sophie Monk-Kaufman of IndieWire describes it as "gorgeous and absorbing," noting:
“This casual everyday vignette is brimming with a sensuality (the rain, the clothes, the food, the women) that people don't tend to notice when caught up in the rhythm of life. It takes a snapshot from a photographer removed from the situation to make you realize how full these moments are.”
The Guardian hails it as a “dreamlike and gentle modern Mumbai tale” and Variety calls it a “glowing portrait of urban connection and unexpected sisterhood”.
All We Imagine As Light is a drama set in Mumbai and revolves around Nurse Pratibha. Her life is disrupted when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband.
On the other hand, Anu, her roommate, is facing trouble finding a place in the city to get intimate with her boyfriend. A search for space takes them on a journey to fulfil their desires.
