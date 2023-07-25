Netizens Brutally Roast Elon Musk As He Officially Changes Twitter's Logo To 'X'

Netizens Brutally Roast Elon Musk As He Officially Changes Twitter's Name To 'X'
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
After projecting the alphabet 'X' on Twitter headquarters on 23 July, Elon Musk officially replaced the microblogging site's famous bird logo to a black-and-white 'X', on 24 July. This comes a day after the URL, www.x.com started redirecting users to the Twitter site.
Musk's fondness for 'X' can be traced back to his short-lived online banking startup in 1999, X.com, which later became PayPal, which eBay acquired. His Space Exploration Technologies Corporation is popularly called SpaceX, and his younger son, who was born in 2020, is also named X. Moreover, Musk’s newly established AI company is also called xAI.
Twitter's CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted praising the new logo, “Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.”
As goes with pretty much all decisions taken by Elon Musk, Twitter's logo change also invited waves of social media chatter. While netizens joked about his famous fascination with 'X', others poked fun at how low-effort and generic the new logo looks, compared to the iconic blue bird brand.
Referencing Greta Gerwig's latest hit film, Barbie, a Twitter user wrote, "this feels like the barbie house turning into the mojo dojo casa house".
This is not the first time Elon Musk has tried replacing the Twitter logo. In April of this year, the blue bird was temporarily changed to the popular 'doge' meme, sparking a hilarious meme fest online.
Check out how other netizens are reacting to 'X':
