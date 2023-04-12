From Twitter to X Corp, What Are Elon Musk's Plans for an All-in-One App?

Elon Musk.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Twitter has taken a major leap towards becoming an "everything app" called X, something that its CEO Elon Musk has wanted for quiet some time.
On the down-low: The social media company discretely submitted to a US court that it "has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists."
"X Corp. is a privately held corporation. Its parent corporation is X Holdings Corp. No publicly traded corporation owns 10% or more of the stock of X Corp. or X Holdings Corp," Twitter's court filing dated 4 April read.
In another court filing, Twitter revealed that "X Corp. is a privately held corporation, incorporated in Nevada and with its principal place of business in San Francisco, California, and is thus a citizen of Nevada and California."
In the courtroom: Twitter's disclosure came up as part of the legal proceedings related to a civil lawsuit filed by US-based journalist Laura Loomer.
Loomer is also suing Meta, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, and FMCG giant Proctor and Gamble
She is reportedly seeking more than $10 billion in punitive damages and an end to online hate speech policies by big tech companies
Why it matters: As news of Twitter's merger spread, Elon Musk allusively tweeted the letter 'X'. But why the tip-toeing? Could the overhaul of Twitter into a super app end up being good for business? Or would it lead to increased scrutiny from antitrust regulators amid calls to break up Big Tech?
The end-game: In order to convert Twitter into a super app, Musk is reportedly taking his cues from WeChat.
The Chinese super app offers its users a platform that can be used for social networking, messaging, and even making payments.
Yes, but: Regulatory scrutiny and a hyper-competitive market environment could get in the way of Musk's vision of an all-in-one app. Not to mention Apple's App Store likely playing gatekeeper.
