Mrunal Thakur Grooves To Hit Song 'Chaleya' from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'
In a social media sensation, actor Mrunal Thakur has joined the viral dance craze to the hit song 'Chaleya' from Shah Rukh Khan's latest blockbuster, Jawan. A video featuring Mrunal Thakur and Instagram user @meetmukhi_in grooving to the catchy tune has taken the internet by storm.
In the post's caption, @meetmukhi_in thanked Mrunal Thakur for her graciousness and mentioned the possibility of future collaborations.
The clip, shared just three days ago, has already garnered over 55.3K views and 5,321 likes, with fans from all corners flocking to the comments section to express their excitement.
