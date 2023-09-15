Mrunal Thakur Grooves To Hit Song 'Chaleya' from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Mrunal Thakur Grooves To Hit Song 'Chaleya' from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'

A video of Mrunal Thakur and Instagram user @meetmukhi_in grooving to the tune has taken the internet by storm.
In a social media sensation, actor Mrunal Thakur has joined the viral dance craze to the hit song 'Chaleya' from Shah Rukh Khan's latest blockbuster, Jawan. A video featuring Mrunal Thakur and Instagram user @meetmukhi_in grooving to the catchy tune has taken the internet by storm.

In the post's caption, @meetmukhi_in thanked Mrunal Thakur for her graciousness and mentioned the possibility of future collaborations.

Take a look:

The clip, shared just three days ago, has already garnered over 55.3K views and 5,321 likes, with fans from all corners flocking to the comments section to express their excitement.

