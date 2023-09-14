'I'm Late to This Party': Karan Johar Praises Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer 'Jawan'

He wrote in his caption, "OMFG!!!!! I am late to this party!!!! But what a party this is!!!! @atlee47 hits it out of the stadium… it’s the kind of adrenalin rush film with big emotion that Indian cinema embodies and this film perfects!!!! Was blown away by the cinematic audacity of each frame!!!! How good was everyone !!! @sanyamalhotra_ @pillumani so so good! The entire ensemble!"

"The gorgeous and fabulous @nayanthara @actorvijaysethupathi is so brilliant! Was mesmerised by @deepikapadukone she bought so much gravitas to her part and owned it like a bonafide veteran!!!! DP (Deepika Padukone) and what do I say about Bhai @iamsrk … he is not just an irreplaceable force of nature but represents mega stardom in a way that only he can!!!!! He’s the emperor and we bow down in admiration … if you haven’t seen #jawan then you don’t know what you’re missing out on!!!! @redchilliesent @_gauravverma @poojadadlani02 my favourite producer @gaurikhan …. Congratulations !!! Juggernaut Alert," Karan added.

