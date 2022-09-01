‘Michhami Dukkadam’: Apology on Aamir Khan’s Socials Raises Questions Online

An apology was recently posted on Aamir Khan’s social media platforms, and the nature of the apology made users wonder if his account was hacked.

“Michhami Dukkadam” was the phrase that was used in the apology. This phrase is significant in Jainism, where people ask for the forgiveness of their sins and for hurting the sentiments of anyone around them. Incidentally, the phrase appeared one day after the end of Paryushan, a significant festival among Jains, at the end of which they seek this apology from friends and family.