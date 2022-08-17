Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Expected to be Removed From Cinemas Soon

Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has slim odds to remain in the movie theatres for more than a week. The film is expected to be removed from the cinemas soon due to its poor performance at the box office, as per a report by Bollywood Hungama.
The box office revenue for the movie has been sharpy declining. The film's business at the ticket counters dropped by 85 percent, on the sixth day of its release (16 August).
In continuation to the report, Laal Singh Chaddha earned between Rs 1.85 to Rs 2.15 crore, taking the overall receipts to Rs 48 crore in five days. The amount is reportedly less than what Aamir's Thugs of Hindostan made on its first day in theatres.
On Tuesday, 16 August, almost 70 percent shows of the Forrest Gump remake were cancelled. If this continues to happen, the film is expected to end its run in the cinemas with just around Rs 55-57 crore.
Prior to the release, boycott calls for Laal Singh Chaddha were trending on Twitter and other social media platforms. The film's failure is partly blamed on the same.
Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan which clashed with the release of Aamir's film, isn't performing any better. The film has reportedly been experiencing a similar slump at the box office.
Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh hit the big screen on 11 August.