Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Expected to be Removed From Cinemas Soon

In continuation to the report, Laal Singh Chaddha earned between Rs 1.85 to Rs 2.15 crore, taking the overall receipts to Rs 48 crore in five days. The amount is reportedly less than what Aamir's Thugs of Hindostan made on its first day in theatres.

On Tuesday, 16 August, almost 70 percent shows of the Forrest Gump remake were cancelled. If this continues to happen, the film is expected to end its run in the cinemas with just around Rs 55-57 crore.

Prior to the release, boycott calls for Laal Singh Chaddha were trending on Twitter and other social media platforms. The film's failure is partly blamed on the same.