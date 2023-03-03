Men Flaunt Women's Lingerie As China Bans Female Lingerie Models
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
In response to China's ban on female models showcasing undergarments online, Chinese livestream fashion companies have adopted a new approach by featuring male models in their videos. These models are seen flaunting a variety of lingerie styles, ranging from push-up bras to snug corsets and lace-trimmed nightgowns.
Recently, Mr. Xu, the owner of a livestream business, introduced a male model wearing a sultry silk robe on Douyin, China's version of TikTok. The video garnered over 2,000 likes, with a flurry of social media opinions.
Male models posing in lingerie for a livestream business.
Interestingly, Mr. Xu sees no reason for the uproar over male models being employed to showcase lingerie instead of their female counterparts. He notes that many of these live stream directors are women.
With the news of the models making rounds on social media worldwide, netizens have a lot to say. While some are expressing their shock over such an archaic ban, others are thoroughly impresses with the loophole.
An Instagram user writes, "This is like when women weren't allowed to perform in commercial plays in Shakespearean times, so men performed the women roles instead".
While another writes, "a win is a win".
Check out some Internet reactions here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)