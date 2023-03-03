Men Flaunt Women's Lingerie As China Bans Female Lingerie Models

In response to China's ban on female models showcasing undergarments online, Chinese livestream fashion companies have adopted a new approach by featuring male models in their videos. These models are seen flaunting a variety of lingerie styles, ranging from push-up bras to snug corsets and lace-trimmed nightgowns.

Recently, Mr. Xu, the owner of a livestream business, introduced a male model wearing a sultry silk robe on Douyin, China's version of TikTok. The video garnered over 2,000 likes, with a flurry of social media opinions.