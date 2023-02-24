China Is Eager To Change Its Diplomatic Tone To Launch A Charm Offensive

Domestically, the slowdown in the Chinese economy began even before the pandemic. Data shows that under Xi, GDP growth has declined from 7.8 percent in 2013 to just 3 per cent last year. Exports, as a percentage of GDP, are also down by 4 percent in the same period, and so is the government tax revenue which fell from 9.9 percent in 2013 to 8.09 percent (of GDP) in 2020.

Now, despite international agencies like the International Monetary Fund (IMF revising their growth projections for 2023 from around 4 percent to above 5 percent, there will be a likely decline in factors affecting growth across sectors. Despite positive growth in retail sales due to Spring Festival celebrations, significant economic challenges exist.

These include an overall slump in demand, an ironic focus on “opening up”, and expanding the role of the private sector in the market on the one hand and dual circulation on the other, and local protectionism that aims to foster small and medium enterprises while creating a more “controllable” industrial system with foreign participation encouraged, but in-check.

Moreover, with a target on the back of high-net-worth individuals as part of a state-led crackdown on the “disorderly expansion of capital,” the private sector, led by property, education, and tech sectors, is unlikely to see a path-breaking revival. Clearly, a larger trade-off between near-term stimulation of economic growth and long-term structural financial challenges is at play.