Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Nigerian Filmmaker Reimagines a Fashion Runway With Elderly Models Using AI

Nigerian Filmmaker Reimagines a Fashion Runway With Elderly Models Using AI

In the pictures, one can see older African models, dressed up impressively, walking the ramp in style.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

Old African models created by AI impress netizens 

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @slickcityceo)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Old African models created by AI impress netizens&nbsp;</p></div>

As the craze of Artificial Intelligence seems to be unfazed, another netizen, a Nigerian filmmaker, Malik Afegbua, has come up with a new interesting series of portraits made through AI avatars.

Malik has reimagined a fashion-runway with elderly models walking the ramp, and netizens seemed to be loving this series. In the pictures, one can see older African models, dressed up impressively, walking the ramp in style.

Malik shared the post with a caption, "Fashion show for the seniors". The post has gone viral and has impressed many netizens. Many users stunned by the concept, even commented that real fashion shows should also feature older models.

One user commented, "This should be a thing! Fashion for the seniors. Love it."

Another user who admired Malik's skills wrote, "This is absolute excellence Malik. Doesn't matter if it is AI generated, this shows what the possibility looks like. And it's amazing."

Here are some more comments:

Also ReadShashi Tharoor Reacts To Man Asking AI Bot To Write Leave Of Absence Like Him

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT