Man Seeks Sister on Tinder To Beat Raksha Bandhan FOMO

Man seeks sister on Tinder for Raksha Bandhan.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
You might have heard of people who get lonely during Valentine’s Day, but have you ever heard of someone who gets lonely during Raksha Bandhan? A Reddit user recently shared their experience of feeling ‘FOMO’ during the Hindu festival and how they tried to look for a sister on Tinder.
"Looking for a sister to hangout during Raksha Bandhan,” read their Tinder bio for the past 2 years whenever Raksha Bandhan was close. And now finally, they have actually found two women wiling to be their sisters!
“Thanks to tinder, now I have like two sisters both of whom I met on tinder,” the user wrote in their Reddit post. Find the complete post here:
Here’s how users reacted to the man’s unique idea.