Netizens Find Malala’s Hilarious Tweet About Her Husband’s Dirty Sock Relatable

Malala with her husband Asser Malik
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @malala)
Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize recipient and a human rights activist, recently shared a hilarious post on Twitter about her husband Asser Malik's dirty socks, leaving the internet in splits.
She wrote, "Found socks on sofa, asked Asser Malik if they were his, he said the socks were dirty and I can put them away. So I took them and put them in the (rubbish) bin.
As the tweet went viral, many netizens found her post funny and relatable and even agreed that she had the perfect response. Later, her husband, too, jokingly commented on the thread asking indirectly if Malala's actions were justified.
He started a poll asking, "What would you do if someone said the socks on the sofa were dirty?" and gave two options "Put them in laundry" or "Throw them in bin"
Hilariously enough, many people sided with Malala on this and agreed that throwing them in the bill was in fact an appropriate response.
Some however disagreed and gave another option as one user wrote, "Lol. You left out option #3: Leave them there for him to pick up."
