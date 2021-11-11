Meet Asser Malik, the Man Who Married Malala Yousafzai

Asser, who is a Newcastle United fan for life, is currently the General Manager High Performance for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), where he had started working in 2020.

Asser is also credited with having worked out the player development programme for Multan Sultans, a Pakistani professional T20 franchise cricket team.

As an entrepreneur, Asser has worked extensively in the sports industry and “skilled in sports management and developing unique concepts and ideas,” according to his LinkedIn profile.

He was also managing director of a player-management agency and franchise owner in the amateur league Last Man Stands, according to ESPN Cricinfo.

Asser’s Instagram posts reveal that he and Malala have known each other for a few years, with a picture showing them as part of a group cheering on Pakistan at the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Asser reportedly is from Lahore and has studied in the Aitchison College and then Lahore University of Management Sciences.

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)