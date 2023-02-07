Viral Clip: Foreign Tourist Gets Mistaken For Sidharth & Kiara's Wedding Guest
(Image Courtesy: Twitter)
With Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani set to tie the knot today (7 February), social media is abuzz with paparazzi updates about their wedding. From who's on the guest list to what they're wearing, every minute brings in more information overload.
Under pressure to interview as many guests they can, the paparazzi has mistaken a foreign tourist for a guest at the star-studded wedding.
Check here:
A clip of reporters chasing and interviewing the foreigner is making several rounds on social media, leaving netizens in splits.
The now-viral clip shows a man being stopped and bombarded with questions at the Jaisalmer Airport.
The perplexed tourist responds saying that he is unaware of a wedding and came to the city to visit its deserts!
Check how Desi Internet is reacting here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined