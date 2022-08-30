Madam C.J. Walker, America’s First Self-Made Millionaire, Is Now a Barbie

Madam C.J. Walker Barbie by Mattel.
Madam C.J. Walker just became part of Barbie’s new line of Inspiring Women Dolls. Walker was an African-American entrepreneur, philanthropist, and political and social activist. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, she was the first self-made female billionaire of colour.
Originally born as Sarah Breedlove on 23 December 1867, Walker was the daughter of former slaves. She achieved upward mobility after the success of her venture, Walker Manufacturing Co., a line of hair products and cosmetics designed specifically for women of colour. She even employed thousands of black women in her company and helped them become financially independent.
In the later stages of her life, Walker became more and more vocal about black women’s rights and their empowerment. She was increasingly involved in philanthropy, supporting orphanages, black colleges, and advocating for civil rights organizations. She passed away on 25 May 1919 due to hypertension. She was 51.
Madam Walker’s Barbie is seen wearing a turquoise skirt and purple floral blouse. She is also seen holding her signature product, “Wonderful Hair Grower” in one hand.
Mattel roped in Walker’s great-great granddaughter A'Lelia Bundles to work on the design of this Barbie, according to CNN. "Their (Mattel’s) design team graciously welcomed me throughout all steps of the process -- from hair development to packaging -- to capture and celebrate the legacy of this trailblazing Black businesswoman. I can't wait for a new generation to be inspired by her story and to tell their own stories through a role model who came before them,” said Bundles in a statement.
Mattel has previously even introduced dolls of pioneers such as Maya Angelou, Jane Goodall, and Rosa Parks. The C.J. Walker doll is available on Mattel’s website on sale for $35.
