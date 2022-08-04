UK Civil Rights Hero Roy Hackett Dies At 93

Roy Hackett, a famous civil rights campaigner in the United Kingdom, has died at the age of 93.

Most well-known for campaigning for the civil rights of the ethnic minorities in the city of Bristol in the 1960s, Hackett was born in Jamaica and moved to the UK in the 1950s.

He lived in the southern English city of Bristol and organised the famous Bristol bus boycott which was a movement against the ban on employing bus drivers and conductors from ethnic minorities, according to a report by Al Jazeera.