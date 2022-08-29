26-Yr-Old Titled ‘India’s First Sleep Champion’, Gets Rs 5 Lakh Reward

On August 24, Wakefit revealed the winner of The Wakefit Sleep Internship Season 2 – Batch of 2021.

The rules of the competition required interns to sleep every night and have an uninterrupted 9-hour sleep for 100 consecutive days. Triparna was one of four finalists who competed in a “live sleep-off” on the final night of the competition, after which she was given this title, having achieved a sleep efficiency rate of 95 percent.

The remaining finalists have also received a stipend of Rs 1 lakh each for their participation. This is part of Wakefit’s scientific approach to sleep, where they will also facilitate counseling sessions with sleep experts, fitness experts, home decor specialists, etc. for the interns to achieve maximum efficiency in sleeping.

According to The Guwahati Times, Wakefit has managed to make their competition insanely viral. Their first season had about 1.75 lakh applicants, and the number went up significantly in the second season with more than 5.5 lakh entries. They have also announced the third season of their competition, entries for which are now open.