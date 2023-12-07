Koffee With Karan 8: 6 Revelations Made by Kiara Advani & Vicky Kaushal

Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal on the sets of Koffee With Karan.
The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, 7 December. The guests this time were Lust Stories co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.
Here are the some revelations they made on the show.
Vicky, who will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki, narrated an incident from the sets.
Vicky said, "On one of the shoot days, he had to rush for some important work. I had to shoot a crucial scene with him. He couldn't be there for that shot. I had to give that shot with a body double. Late in the night, he called me and I missed that call. Then he sent me a long message saying 'We'll shoot it again. I am really sorry I couldn't be there to give the cues.'"
He added, "I had to call him and convince him that Raju sir is happy, and the shot went well. To which Shah Rukh replied, 'No I am feeling terrible, we will do it again.' Next day, when he saw those shots, only then he was assured that we do not have to reshoot... I meet him and I realise how little I am doing at this age."
There's a reason Shah Rukh Khan is called the Badshah of Bollywood.
Vicky and Kiara spilled the beans about their wedding proposals. Vicky revealed that he proposed to Katrina Kaif just a day before their wedding.
While Vicky's proposal was very last minute owing to his and Katrina's busy schedules, Kiara's proposal was planned in advance by Sidharth Malhotra.
The Jugg Jugg Jeeyo actor said that Sidharth proposed to her in Rome during a family holiday. "He had planned everything - candle light dinner, etc. He took me for a walk after dinner, and suddenly these violinists come out of the bushes. His nephew was taking our video. Sid went down on one knee and proposed. I was so overwhelmed... and then he started saying the lines of Shershah, 'Delhi ka seedha saadha launda hoon...' I burst out laughing."
During a "coffee shot" segment, Karan asked Vicky and Kiara whether they have faked interest in something their partners were excited about when they were dating.
Vicky shared that he has never been interested in art and Katrina is fond of it. "So my first year anniversary gift to her was a piece of art." Vicky also said that thanks to Katrina, he has started appreciating art.
However, it was Karan who had a more interesting story. The director said,"Way back, I was on a date and the person asked me, 'will you come to the opera with me?' The person was very hot, so I was like, 'yes yes'".
Karan added that during interval he thought, "Regardless of how hot this person is, I cannot stand this." Karan said that though he tried his best he couldn't sit through it, and decided to leave. They never met again.
Another revelation on the show was made by Karan about Kiara and Sidharth's intimate and beautiful wedding. The director narrated a story about how Kiara was very late for her wedding and the baraat was waiting in the heat. "By the end of the wedding, Kiara was being b****ed about," Karan said.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on their wedding day.
In her defence Kiara said that "the baraat was way too early" and "she had some issues while getting ready." She also said that she did not get time to click pictures with her bridesmaids.
When Vicky said that their wedding video was adorable, Kiara replied that the watch scene by Sidharth was later edited in the video.
When Kiara was asked what she loves, hates and tolerates about Sidharth she told Karan,"I love how he values people, I tolerate his habit of getting late and I hate nothing about him."
Apart from this, Kiara added that the couple has a rule of never going to bed without resolving fights between them. Oh Kiara! we love this rule.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.
We all have names by which we call our partners. In the segment where the duo had to answer questions in 4 seconds, Karan asked Vicky to mention three names by which Katrina call him he said, "Boobo, baby and... Eh!."
