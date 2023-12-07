Koffee With Karan 8: 6 Revelations Made by Kiara Advani & Vicky Kaushal

Vicky, who will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki, narrated an incident from the sets.

Vicky said, "On one of the shoot days, he had to rush for some important work. I had to shoot a crucial scene with him. He couldn't be there for that shot. I had to give that shot with a body double. Late in the night, he called me and I missed that call. Then he sent me a long message saying 'We'll shoot it again. I am really sorry I couldn't be there to give the cues.'"

He added, "I had to call him and convince him that Raju sir is happy, and the shot went well. To which Shah Rukh replied, 'No I am feeling terrible, we will do it again.' Next day, when he saw those shots, only then he was assured that we do not have to reshoot... I meet him and I realise how little I am doing at this age."

There's a reason Shah Rukh Khan is called the Badshah of Bollywood.