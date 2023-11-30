Koffee With Karan: 5 Reasons Why Rani-Kajol Are Two 'Girls' Who Want To Have Fun

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday (30 November). Featuring Bollywood starlets Kajol and Rani Mukerji as the guests, it’s suffice to say that the episode was endlessly entertaining.

And some of the highlights were throwback moments to their time in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the industry during the 90s and so much more.

But what stood out was their playful banter! Take a look at some of those moments.