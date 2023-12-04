'Koffee With Karan' 8 Promo: Kiara Advani Recalls How Sidharth Proposed to Her

Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal are going to be the next guests on Koffee With Karan 8. Karan Johar took to Instagram on Monday, 4 December, to share the promo of the episode, which will air on 7 December.
Both Kiara and Vicky seem to be having a blast. Kiara even revealed how Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her. Last season, when Sidharth had come to the show with Vicky, Kiara and he had just returned from Rome, where Sidharth had proposed. To this, Vicky said,"He (Sidharth) played it really well!"
In another segment, Karan asked Vicky three names by which Katrina calls him. Vicky replied, "Boobo, baby and... Eh!," and Kiara and Karan burst out laughing.
