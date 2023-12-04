'Koffee With Karan' 8 Promo: Kiara Advani Recalls How Sidharth Proposed to Her

Both Kiara and Vicky seem to be having a blast. Kiara even revealed how Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her. Last season, when Sidharth had come to the show with Vicky, Kiara and he had just returned from Rome, where Sidharth had proposed. To this, Vicky said,"He (Sidharth) played it really well!"

In another segment, Karan asked Vicky three names by which Katrina calls him. Vicky replied, "Boobo, baby and... Eh!," and Kiara and Karan burst out laughing.