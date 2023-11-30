Koffee With Karan: 5 Reasons Why Rani-Kajol Are Two 'Girls' Who Want To Have Fun

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday (30 November). Featuring Bollywood starlets Kajol and Rani Mukerji as the guests, it’s suffice to say that the episode was endlessly entertaining.
And some of the highlights were throwback moments to their time in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the industry during the 90s and so much more.
But what stood out was their playful banter! Take a look at some of those moments.
Hilarious Throwback to The Rani's Experience During Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Rani had a bone to pick with Karan. The Paheli actor was quick to 'expose' him, claiming that he hit her and took food away from her so that she would lose weight.
Even Rani's mom was in on not letting Rani eat, Karan said, "We instructed the room service not to give you any food. And Rani’s mom Krishna aunty was in on this. She said, ‘Voh phone karegi, bolo nahi hai khana’ (If she calls, say there is no food).” However, she did disclose that she was merely joking and no one should take her words seriously.
Meanwhile, Kajol kept saying, in a mock-accusatory voice, "Abuse."
The entire debacle was hilarious.
Kajol's Devil May Care Attitude
Throughout the episode, Kajol refuses to take anything too seriously. She was clear on the fact that she would not spare her breath in regard to Karan's beef with her that took place a couple of years ago. She let bygones be bygones.
Kajol did not mince her words about her less-than-friendly relations with Rani during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai either. When she was accused of not helping Rani during a scene during the shoot, she simply said, "I was not helping anybody at the point of time, But continue."
The Quiz Was a Laugh Riot
There is not much else to say except to watch the Quiz segment of this episode. The bit from the show did not take itself too seriously, and the two guests were busy poking fun at Karan to actually answer any of the questions. Kajol was pressing the buzzer incessantly and Rani could not help but laugh. Karan's verdict in the end was that they both were terrible.
Kajol's almost kiddish antics and Rani's unwavering support on the same will leave your belly aching with laughter.
Kajol Forgot Rani’s Part In The Movie
In a hilarious turn of events, even though it was part of the Quiz round, Kajol forgot Rani's special appearance in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Kajol and Rani were completely gobsmacked. Looking around for support when three of them burst out laughing.
Kajol said in the end, questioningly, "Rani had a special appearance in the film?"
Kajol's Hilarious Staged Walk-Out After KWK Hamper Loss
If we know anything about Kajol it's that she likes to have a good laugh. Even if the joke is on her (sometimes.) After losing to her cousin, Rani, the coveted Koffee hamper, she called the rapid-fire round 'rigged.' Going as far as to stage a walk-out.
Right after this, both Kajol and Karan unanimously agreed that they are shooting at YRF, insinuating that because she is Aditya Chopra's wife, that's why she won. It was all fun and games and the audience was here for it.
