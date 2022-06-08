Frustrated With Power Cuts, Man Uses Mixer at Electricity Office, Twitter Reacts

Twitter reacts to man grinding masala at Electricity office
(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)
They say, 'When life gives you lemons, you make a lemonade'. That's exactly what M. Hanumanthappa, a resident of Shivamogga district in Karnataka did! He registered multiple complains to electricity department about long and frequent power cuts, but to no avail. So, he decided to take matters in his own hands and use his electrical appliances at the office of the electricity department. Crazy, right?
Hanumanthappa who resides in Mangote village, said that they receive only 3-4 hours of electricity in a day and hence are unable to carry out even basic tasks such as charging phones or using a mixer.
Frustrated, he asked a MESCOM employee that, “How do you think we should grind masala and cook food at home? How should we charge our phones?,”. To which the official responded that he should "go to the MESCOM office and grind the masala."
Hanumanthappa, seeing no other alternative, took the official's solution seriously and started going to the electricity department to charge his phone and grind the masala!
As this news went viral, twitter users had some hilarious responses! Read:
Twitter reacts to man grinding masala at Electricity office
Twitter reacts to man grinding masala at Electricity office
Twitter reacts to man grinding masala at Electricity office
Twitter reacts to man grinding masala at Electricity office
Twitter reacts to man grinding masala at Electricity office
Twitter reacts to man grinding masala at Electricity office
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)